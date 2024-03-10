Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Attend The Event In Style, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On March 09, 2024, the 71st Miss World Festival took place in India at the Jio World Convention Centre.



Many Bollywood and television celebrities attended the highly anticipated event and were dressed in their best outfits.



Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the Miss World 2024 finale and looked stunning in a shiny, full-sleeved red gown.

Kriti Sanon's green off-shoulder gown came with a plunging neckline, tight bodice, and uneven hemline to add a modern twist. She teamed it with a matching maxi skirt with a bodycon fit and an extended hem.

Karan Johar, who is known for his fashion choices wore a black suit and the coat came with silver working on its sleves.



Pooja Hedge's costume was a striking shade of magenta pink with a plunging sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, a body-hugging shape, and a maxi hem. The shimmering design on the complete suit adds a touch of glamour and enhances her overall appearance.

Manushi Chhillar looked dreamy in a white and sliver shinny attire that came with a tube blouse, long skirt and a cape.



Nita Ambani looked beautiful in a black and golden saree. She kept her hair open and wore huge earrings, rings, and bangles.

