Squash: Urwashi Suffers 2-3 Loss In Bristol Open Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) Bristol, March 10 (IANS) Urwashi Joshi's impressive run at the University of the West of England the Bristol Open was snapped in the semifinals by Breanne Flynn of Ireland, who pulled off a come-from-behind 3-2 win.
High on confidence after accounting for two seeded players in the previous rounds of the USD 3000 PSA Challenger Tour event, the Indian world No 153 took early control of the match by winning the opening two games 16-14 and 11-6.
However, higher-ranked Breanne drew deep from her reserves to win the next three 11-8, 11-6 and 11-4 to deny the Maharashtra player a maiden PSA final appearance.
MENAFN10032024000231011071ID1107956968
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.