Sand Mining Case: Lalu Prasad's Close Aide Subhash Yadav Arrested (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 10 (IANS) RJD leader Subhash Yadav, a close confidant of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate from his residence in Patna in connection with the sand mining case.

The leader was arrested late Saturday night after separate teams of ED conducted raids at his several places in Patna and Ranchi and seized more than Rs 2 crore cash and various documents from his residence in Danapur, Maa Marachia Devi apartment in and his biscuit factory located at Nasriganj locality.

The ED officials are currently interrogating him to find out sources of the seized money, other financial transactions and his links with other people in the state.

At least 20 FIRs have been registered by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) whose director is Subhash Yadav.

The case pertains to BCPL engaging in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans leading to revenue losses.

During the PMLA investigation, it came to the fore that Rs 161 crore had been generated through the illegal sale of sand.

Subhash Yadav contested Lok Sabha election 2019 from Chatra constituency in Jharkhand but was defeated by the BJP candidate.

He was often seen with Lalu Prasad, former chief minister Rabri Devi, former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav and other members of the family.

The ED had also conducted raids at his premises in 2022.

Earlier, teams of the Income Tax Department had conducted raids on his places in connection with tax evasion in 2018.