SC To Hear On Monday Bengal Govt's Plea Against CBI Probe Into Sandeshkhali Attack

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday the plea filed by West Bengal government challenging CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) probe into the attack on ED and CAPF teams at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District on January 5.

As per the details published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter for hearing on March 11.

In an order passed on March 5, the Calcutta High Court had ordered an independent CBI probe and directed the West Bengal Police to hand over the accused mastermind behind the attack, Sheikh Shahjahan, from the custody of the CID to the CBI on the same day.

Against this, the state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the top court saying that the Calcutta High Court order to transfer the probe to the CBI was passed in a cursory manner and frustrates its right to avail remedy available under the law.

No urgent hearing could take place so far in the Supreme Court on the state government's plea despite the matter being mentioned twice before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna for urgent listing.