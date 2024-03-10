Oil Posts Weekly Loss as Markets Weigh Chinese Demand

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) Oil prices closed 1% lower on Friday and fell even more for the week as markets remained wary of soft Chinese demand even as producer group OPEC+ extended supply cuts. Brent crude futures settled down 88 cents, or 1.1%, at $82.08 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) fell 92 cents, or 1.2%, at $78.01. Both benchmarks fell in the week, with Brent down 1.8% and WTI 2.5%. China earlier last week set an economic growth target for 2024 of around 5%, which many analysts say is ambitious without much more stimulus. China's imports of crude oil rose in the first two months of the year compared with the same period in 2023, but they were also weaker than the preceding months, data showed on Thursday, continuing a trend of softening purchases by the world's biggest buyer. On the supply side, OPEC+ members led by Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed on Sunday to extend voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day into the second quarter, giving extra support to the market amid concerns over global growth and rising output outside the group. However, crude production in OPEC+ countries increased by 212,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Feb over Jan output.



Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices inched up last week as temperatures below



seasonal normal levels in China pushed buyers back into the market, especially as prices had recently fallen below that of some oil-linked contracts. The average LNG price for April delivery into north-east Asia rose to $8.60 per mmBtu, a level last seen in late April 2021, from $8.30 the previous week, industry sources estimated. In Europe, gas storage remains at record highs for the time of year. Continued weak industrial demand and abnormally mild weather are leaving the market comfortably positioned for the rest of the winter and thereby reducing storage injection demand for the summer ahead, analysts said. Meanwhile, continued tensions in the Red Sea have strengthened the East Mediterranean's premium to north-west Europe. With cargoes bypassing the Suez Canal in favour of the longer route through the Cape of Good Hope, the added voyage time has forced East Mediterranean countries to pay a higher premium for spot cargoes. In the U.S., natural gas futures dropped about 6% to a one-week low on Thursday on smaller-than-usual storage withdrawals last week when warmer-than-normal weather kept heating demand low.



By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation.



