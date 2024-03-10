International Women’s Day 2024 statement: Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare GCC

(MENAFN- Aster DM Healthcare)

“The global workforce participation rate for women hovers slightly above 50%, in contrast to the 80% rate for men. This underscores an underlying issue: women are less likely to participate in formal employment. Traditional gender roles, societal expectations and gender wage gaps frequently restrict women's opportunities for education and employment. While women hold the intelligence, resilience, and capability to create meaningful impact, their absence in integral spheres of the society, including economy, governance and culture undermines our growth and development.

We are lucky to be living in a country like UAE, where women are considered "partners in progress, builders of generations, mothers of martyrs, and achievers" and given equal opportunities as men to achieve their dreams. UAE stands as a role model for inspiring inclusion, having invested in the right policies and infrastructure required to support women to empower themselves through education, career opportunities, support their families, become entrepreneurs among many other avenues. The country has been ranked first in the Arab world and 11th globally on the gender inequality index (GII) of the UNDP’s Human Development Report 2022. It is truly creditable that UAE leaped 38 positions on the GII since the UAE Gender Balance Council was established barely seven years ago. I take pride in sharing that at Aster, more than 60% of our workforce comprises of remarkable women, with a significant number holding upper-management and leadership positions. Embracing diversity is not just a commitment for us; it is our strength.

According to a McKinsey report, if we advance women’s equality in society, we could add $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025. It is time that the rest of the world also recognizes the potential of women and undertakes the necessary measures to ensure a greater number of women gain education, training and the right opportunities to contribute to the development of the world.”







