Oman – Sovereign Ratings Upgraded; Outlook Revised to Stable

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has raised Oman’s Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Long-Term Local Currency Rating (LT LCR) to ‘BB+’ from ‘BB’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the sovereign’s Short-Term FCR (ST FCR) and ST LCR at ‘B’. The Outlook for the ratings has been revised to Stable from Positive.



Rating Rationale



The upgrade reflects the continued decline in gross central government debt and CI’s expectation that fiscal and external balances will remain in surplus in 2024-2025, benefitting from favourable hydrocarbon prices and sustained reform momentum. The improvement in the public finances is supported by prudent fiscal and debt management policies. The latter aim to reduce the budget’s vulnerability to fluctuations in oil prices and lower central government debt significantly through the use of recent hydrocarbon windfalls to repay, prepay and buyback expensive external debt. The ratings are also supported by Oman’s commitment to structural reforms as outlined in Oman Vision 2040, as well as the relative soundness of the banking system and CI’s expectation that financial support for the sovereign would be forthcoming from other GCC countries in the event of need.



The central government budget remained strong in 2023, posting a surplus of 5.2% of GDP, compared to 7.2% in 2022. This was attributable to favourable hydrocarbon prices, as well as the continuation of fiscal consolidation measures, including spending rationalisation and lower food and energy subsidies. Central government debt declined to 36.8% of GDP at end-2023, from 42.6% at end-2022. This decline was due to the repayment of debt to the tune of 4.8% of GDP (through the buyback of eurobonds and sukuk, and the prepayment of syndicated loans equivalent to OMR1.8bn in H2 23). The decrease in external government debt has helped to improve the debt structure (although the majority of debt is still denominated in foreign currency and held by non-residents) and alleviate some of the pressure on the interest bill arising from tighter local and international monetary policies. Interest expense declined to 5.9% of total revenues in 2023, from 6.7% a year earlier, and will remain at an estimated 6% over the next two years.



Government contingent liabilities stemming from State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) debt remain a potential, albeit declining, source of fiscal risk. Following the reorganisation of non-hydrocarbon SOEs under the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and hydrocarbon SOEs under Energy Development Oman (EDO), SOEs have been deleveraging, with debt falling to around 26% of GDP in 2023 (from 29% in 2022). Just over a quarter of the debt is directly guaranteed by the Omani government.



Moving forward, CI’s baseline scenario assumes that hydrocarbon prices will remain high throughout 2024-25, averaging USD77.5/barrel and exceeding the budget’s average fiscal breakeven oil price of USD70/barrel. We expect the central government budget surplus to average 3.1% of GDP during the forecast period, and central government debt to decline further to 33.2% of GDP by end-2024, which is lower than our previous projection of 35.9%.



Risks to the fiscal outlook stem from the possibility of higher-than-projected social spending, as well as from lower demand for hydrocarbons arising from a slowdown in the Chinese economy. These risks are expected to be partially mitigated by the implementation of fiscal reforms in 2024 that aim to improve tax collection and administration, as well as contain the wage bill through the forthcoming public employment law.



Oman’s ratings continue to be supported by the government’s commitment to structural reforms that aim to diversify the economy, strengthen the public finances, as well as increase the participation of the private sector while protecting the vulnerable. In this regard, the government passed several new laws in 2023, including the labour law and social protection law – which saw the establishment of Oman’s Social Protection Fund. This year the government is expected to press ahead with efforts to gradually reduce the state’s footprint in the economy via its divestment programme.



External strength is improving, with Oman’s current account position remaining in a large surplus of 5.1% of GDP in 2023 (6.4% in 2022). This improvement is expected to be maintained, with the current account forecast to post surpluses averaging 4.3% of GDP in 2024-25. Official foreign currency reserves at the central bank (which do not include the external liquid assets of the OIA) remained unchanged at USD17.5bn in October 2023, with debt repayments and prepayments preventing further accumulation of foreign assets. Reserve adequacy is high, with official reserves providing approximately 261% coverage of external debt falling due in 2024 and 37.8% of broad money (M2). In our opinion external liquidity risks are also mitigated by the likelihood that Oman would receive financial assistance from more affluent GCC countries if needed.



Economic growth softened in 2023, reflecting voluntary hydrocarbon production cuts. Real GDP is expected to have expanded by around 2.1% in 2023, and is projected to increase by an average of 2.4% in 2024-25. Oman’s current growth outlook benefits from external demand for crude and condensate oil and key manufacturing goods (e.g. plastics, chemicals, base metals). Moreover, economic growth is expected to benefit from high FDI in the hydrocarbon sector, as well as infrastructural projects in the non-hydrocarbon sectors.



The relatively sound financial condition of the Omani banking sector, which benefits from good capital buffers and a currently moderate stock of non-performing loans, is a supporting factor for the ratings. Moreover, reliance on cross border funding continues to decline, with foreign liabilities accounting for 11.4% of total liabilities in October 2023 (12.5% in December 2022).



The ratings remain constrained by the limited diversification of the economy and significant – albeit declining – structural budgetary weaknesses (including the vulnerability of revenues to volatile oil prices and relatively high expenditure rigidities), as well moderate contingent liabilities stemming from SOEs. The ratings also take into account Oman’s exposure to geopolitical risk due to the regional spill overs from the war in Gaza and elevated tensions between the US and Iran.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged in the next 12 months. The outlook balances ongoing efforts to reduce central government debt to a safe threshold of 30% of GDP, and our assumption that the government will pursue moderate fiscal reforms in order to maintain the budget surplus, against the still high reliance on hydrocarbons and increasing geopolitical risk factors.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to positive in the next 12 months if the improvement in the public finances and the decline in debt are greater than projected, particularly if supported by reforms that help reduce the reliance on hydrocarbons and improve non-oil revenue mobilisation.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The Outlook could be revised to Negative should geopolitical risks increase and/or fiscal and external metrics deteriorate, for example due to an unexpected sharp decline in oil prices.

The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The ratings, rating outlook and accompanying analysis are based on public information. This may include information obtained from one or more of the following sources: national statistical agencies, central banks, government departments or agencies, government policy documents and statements, issuer bond documentation, supranational institutions, and international financial institutions. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings, but does not audit or independently verify information published by national authorities and other official sector institutions.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Sovereign Rating Methodology dated September 2018



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (semi-annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1996. The ratings were last updated in September 2023.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No

With Access to Internal Documents: No

With Access to Management: No



