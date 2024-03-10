R Madhavan reveals, “I Was Stunned When I Was Asked To Play The Villian In Shaitaan”

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Management) 7th March 2024, Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The supernatural thriller Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan has sparked a lot of curiosity to go on this gripping journey into the world of black magic. R Madhavan has piqued curiosity with his menacing smirks seen throughout the teaser and trailer of the film.

Speaking about the audience's reaction to his villainous avatar, R Madhavan expressed, “I am very excited about the anticipation around the film and the response that the trailer, and Shaitaan are receiving. I did not expect this level of appreciation. We are keeping our fingers crossed for this film. I was offered this film by Kumar Ji when I was shooting for a Tamil film in summer last year in Chennai, and he just said, ‘I don’t want to hear no, this is the film that you are doing’. I thought I was offered the father’s role. That's when Kumar Ji said, ‘Before you say anything, we want you to play the Villain’. I was quite stunned, and I was amazed that Ajay sir would want to give that role to me. I see the intelligence behind it now. I hope I’ve done justice to it, but looking at the response so far, we are all very elated, and I hope that we live up to the expectation."

The Shaitaan actor also revealed the surprising reaction of all his friends after they watched the trailer of the film. R Madhavan added, “Well, a lot of my friends and people are finding it quite incredible that I have managed to pull off the role of a Shaitaan. They are looking at me very strangely nowadays. In fact, a lot of my fans have said, ‘We know that after watching Shaitaan, we’ll have to watch Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and my other romantic films a couple of times to get rid of the sinister feel, I believe… but I am very nervous at the same time because this is something I’ve never done before. This level of evilness is something I did not expect to portray, and I am hoping that it sticks!”

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically releases tomorrow.





MENAFN10032024007136015360ID1107956909