3 Tech Trends that are Changing Customer Experience in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Seven Media) By Naji Haddad, VP of EMEA at Deliverect



In the world of food and beverage, succeeding in long-term means managing many key foundational pillars. From operational efficiency and logistics to the intricacies of marketing and digital transformation, restaurateurs must consider and balance more and more important investments as they continue to grow.



Whether you’re running a brand with multiple locations to just a few, at the end of the day it's all about the same things: keeping the cash flow steady, growing revenue, getting your brand out there, and wowing customers every single time they walk through the door.



Modern tech is the driving force behind success in this sector in many ways, something which is especially important in the Middle East. It's crucial to explore tried-and-true as well as emerging technologies to take your business forward in 2024 and beyond.



1. CONTACTLESS TECHNOLOGY FOR RESTAURANTS

In recent years, we’ve seen a rapid rise in QR code and self-serve systems in restaurants, for example, that allow customers to simply scan a QR code to view the menu and order from their phones. Contactless tech like this also allows customers to choose their preferred payment methods seamlessly, easing the whole process and boosting overall satisfaction.



To have a QR code at their table means that they can directly access the digital menu from their mobile upon their arrival. This alternative route provides access to a visual menu with descriptions for each of your dishes. The different visuals and descriptions of your digital menu allow them to project themselves into their dining experience.



This easy-to-use solution is a great way to ease staff requirements and workload, allowing your team to focus on providing every customer with the best possible in-person experience.





2. USING DATA FOR HYPER-PERSONALIZATION IN RESTAURANTS

The industry is quickly transitioning towards hyper-personalization, which aims to tailor and adapt every aspect of the customer’s experience to their needs. This is accomplished by leveraging AI and data analytics systems to analyze vast amounts of data you capture from the customer.



From the online data they share with you on food delivery platforms and the data you collect on your website and social media to any on-site data you collect, there’s plenty of opportunity for higher personalization.



Data allows for highly customized menus, tailored recommendations and promotions, special offers based on preferences, tracking important dates and occasions, and much more. While you will capture some data automatically, you can also use an instant feedback system that allows customers to share their preferences and communicate with the brand in real-time.



3. INTEGRATING SOFTWARE TO GROW RESTAURANT BRANDS

Staying ahead of the curve is essential for growth and expansion, and thus the choice of software is more than just a decision—it's a strategic investment in the future of your business. In an industry where efficiency and innovation reign supreme, partnering with the right software provider can mean the difference between thriving and surviving.



Some examples of software which can be integrated include invoicing, channel management, marketing, and even analytics. Software is essential to growth, whether adding locations or venturing more into e-commerce. You need a system that will allow you to track inventory and spending efficiently, analyze demand and customer trends in your restaurant, and make data-driven decisions quickly.



And while there are solutions out there which can help address your problems, they often fall short when it comes to meeting the unique needs and challenges of a growing enterprise. It’s important to find a software which is tailor-made for the complexities of the F&B industry, providing flexibility, scalability, and reliability.



To conclude, modern software and hardware solutions are making restaurants more efficient across the board, which minimizes waste and helps your brand create a positive customer experience. These technologies are already changing the face of the restaurant industry and are assisting growth-oriented brands to meet the expectations of modern customers.











