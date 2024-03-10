Inspiring Inclusion: Vibha Thusu on Breaking Barriers

(MENAFN- Mrigaya Dham) The global landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift with growing woman representation across various sectors. This transformation isn't merely about ensuring fairness; it's about embracing diverse perspectives and talents to tackle our most pressing challenges. As we celebrate International Women’s Day under the theme of ‘Inspire Inclusion’, it's imperative to highlight individuals like Vibha Thusu, whose journey reflects resilience, determination, and inclusivity.

Vibha is Marketing and Communications leader for Himel along with group of electrical brands spanning over 65 countries. Responsible for building the brand and creating customer demand around the globe overseeing Marketing Communications, Brand Management, Digital Product Data Management and Marketing at all touch points, she manages a globally dispersed team.

Vibha Thusu is not just a leader; she's a trailblazer in a traditionally under-represented industry for women—the power sector. Her remarkable success serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for women aspiring to pursue careers in STEM and striving for meaningful progress toward gender equality in any walk of life.

With a career spanning diverse domains including IT and Services, Learning and Education, FMCG, Engineering, Energy Management, Electrical, and Industrial Automation, Vibha embodies versatility and adaptability. Her journey from IT education to a thriving communication career is a testament to the fact that career transitions in unconventional industries are not only possible but can also lead to fulfilling aspirations.

Vibha's story is not just about overcoming professional obstacles; it's about shattering stereotypes and challenging norms. As an expatriate from India, she has nurtured her career in a global role while residing in the UAE. This illustrates the boundless potential and opportunities that exist beyond geographical boundaries.

Throughout her journey, Vibha has been a vocal advocate for addressing unconscious bias and promoting merit-based practices. She has been vocal about less-than-fair narratives and informal patterns of bias, paving the way for a more inclusive and equitable work environment. Instead of creating temporary stopgaps with micro-impacts, she believes in working towards gender-agnostic inclusion for sustainable equilibrium.

As a leader, Vibha understands the importance of mentorship in empowering women. Through her mentorship initiatives, she has actively supported the representation of women in the workforce, providing guidance, encouragement, and opportunities for growth. Moreover, she advocates for the holistic support of women beyond their professional roles, irrespective of their educational, marital, or caregiving status.

As we reflect on Vibha's impactful journey this International Women's Day, her message resonates deeply with us: “Champion women's inclusion in every sphere—work, home, and beyond. Embrace diversity, empower women, and build a world where inclusion is the cornerstone of progress.” Her commitment to fostering inclusion and empowering women serves as a powerful reminder of the transformative potential of mentorship and advocacy.

Vibha Thusu's story is not just about individual success; it's about collective progress. As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us draw inspiration from Vibha's journey and reaffirm our commitment to breaking barriers, championing diversity, and inspiring inclusion in all aspects of society. Together, we can create a world where every individual, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to a brighter future.



