SUM NEW VICTORY: Pioneering Financial Empowerment Redefining the Landscape

(MENAFN- Liker Series)

SUM NEW VICTORY emerges as a vibrant player in financial services, delivering a variety of services for both individual and corporate needs. Consider them as leading figures, gathering a prophetic basket of all financial services in one place. The company achieved success, founded by the visionary duo Nand Kumar and Sandeep Kumar, by seamlessly integrating offline and online financial services. SUM NEW VICTORY is a new entrepreneur with a vision for entering and reshaping the financial realm, adapting to rapidly changing needs as it aims to pioneer in the evolving economic environment.



The key to SUM NEW VICTORY's success lies in broadening its financial services scope, making a flawless process for customers. Whether facing financial urgency or considering investment opportunities, clients trust the competence of SUM NEW VICTORY for adept handling of the comprehensive financial environment.



Entry into the space of plastic money introduces credit cards in SUM NEW VICTORY's product bank, addressing personal and business financial requirements. Many credit card services offer functionalities like 50-early cash settlement, immediate transaction methods, and enticing cashback offers for added customer benefits, convenience, and flexibility.



Strategic partnerships and alliances with NBFB partners such as HDFC Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, and many more shape the dynamic financial landscape of SUM NEW VICTORY. These robust partnerships are integral to the company's service delivery, bolstering the offered financial solutions for clientele. From traditional account management to a wide range of investment products, SUM NEW VICTORY assists clients according to their requirements, strengthening its image as a transformational financial aid partner that stays updated and goes beyond the current financial environment.



The relevant insurance niche of SUM NEW VICTORY covers collaborators like LIC, HDFC ERGO, ICICI Lombard, and many more, specializing in health, motor, and life insurance. These collaboration ventures simplify the intricate maze of insurance for clients, providing a single-stop solution with the lowest barrier to accessing bank and insurance services simultaneously, streamlining the client's financial journey. SUM NEW VICTORY'S network of alliances positions it as the go-to place for watertight fiscal services for all classes of insurance needs, including extreme convenience.



Expanding its network, SUM NEW VICTORY strategically aligns with NBFCs like Piramal, Godrej Capital, Finnable, and many more. This collaborative approach strengthens service to customers while fully encompassing the holistic side of financial services engagement. SUM NEW VICTORY'S strategic joint ventures cover all aspects of clients' personal financial well-being, providing alternative and comprehensive solutions by liaising with well-established NBFCs. Such an affiliation ensures the company's increasing role as a reliable partner of choice in the changing world of financial services.



SUM NEW VICTORY boasts a flawless track record, with more than half of all clients likely to recommend its services, and a 99% satisfaction rate. Demonstrating the effectiveness of six meetings per year, as opposed to a miniature one, due to the fast-paced business environment, the business is keen on providing substantial and practical benefits to its customers. This model performance implies that SUM NEW VICTORY never compromises its excellence, showcasing the company's ability to address heterogeneous financial projects with the continuing goal of cultivating trust and building durable client relationships.



The main priority of SUM NEW VICTORY is customer service. The organization is also eager to ensure that the employment environment is respected and rewarded. The enterprise offers career openings with timely promotions, providing weighted salaries for valued employees with the goal of assured growth in their professional profile.



Although SUM NEW VICTORY currently manifests its strength with headquarters in Delhi-NCR and operates pan India, the company harbors grand ambitions to reach out to a broader customer base and become acknowledged as the leader in the financial services sector.



In summary, SUM NEW VICTORY's financial services are distinct due to its commitment to excellence, a wide range of offerings, collaboration with partners, and customer satisfaction, making it an innovation in the industry. Over time, it has settled for innovation and growth while continuing its mission of empowering individuals and businesses dealing with intricacies in their financials. SUM NEW VICTORY, aligned with the vision of impacting the future of its financial system, has all it takes to become the true icon of financial empowerment for generations to come.



MENAFN10032024005698012489ID1107956894