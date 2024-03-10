FedEx Wins ‘Express Logistics Company of the Year’ at the Logistics Middle East Awards 2024

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) DUBAI, U.A.E., March 7, 2024 - FedEx Express (FedEx), a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, has been recognized as the ‘Express Logistics Company of the Year’ at the Logistics Middle East Awards 2024.



As one of the industry's most prestigious events, the Logistics Middle East Awards brings together the best in the industry to celebrate the changemakers transforming the logistics sector in the Middle East. The awards showcase how companies are not just adapting to changes but are at the forefront of driving them. FedEx was honored for its ongoing investments in the region, steadfast support for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and sustainability-focused innovations that have a positive impact on the environment and the communities the company serves.



“FedEx has always evolved to meet the dynamic needs of our customers, connecting them to a world of possibilities. By adopting innovative technologies, implementing sustainable practices, and fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement, we are able to stay ahead of the curve. Being awarded the ‘Express Logistics Company of the Year’ in the Middle East is a testament to our ongoing efforts to build a more efficient and smart logistics network. We strive to deliver cutting-edge services and solutions that open up growth opportunities for our customers beyond physical borders,” said Taarek Hinedi, vice president of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa operations.



Reaffirming the company’s commitment to the Middle East, FedEx has recently opened the doors of its Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa air and ground hub at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport in Dubai South. The 57,000 sq. m facility incorporates advanced technologies that includes automated sort systems, cold storage area, and automated high-speed x-ray machines. This state-of-the-art facility also underscores sustainability, featuring a solar power project and a building management system for efficient energy use.



The FedEx® Sustainability Insights tool is another example of how FedEx is always looking for new ways to deliver substantial benefits to the environment. The tool allows customers to view estimated carbon emissions from their shipments so they can improve transparency in their sustainability reporting. In addition, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and promote sustainable logistics, FedEx has also deployed its first set of electric vehicles to its fleet in the UAE.



With the aim of helping businesses and SMEs build more nimble supply chains, and export local products and services to customers worldwide, in the past year, the company launched FedEx® Regional Economy services for parcels and freight to cater to the region's growing need for a cost-effective cross-border commerce. The service uses the Middle East Road Network to offer seamless connectivity between key Middle Eastern countries. FedEx has also improved the transit time of its FedEx International Priority® service, giving customers and businesses in the UAE and Saudi Arabia faster access to major markets worldwide, and introduced FedEx International Economy® services in Saudi Arabia, which combine the FedEx global air network with competitive pricing.







