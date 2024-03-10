Nissan launches first-of-its-kind Patrol 8 Adventures series in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (07 March 2024) – Pushing the boundaries to Defy Ordinary, Nissan has launched a regional quest to explore the uncharted and showcase the unique culture of the Middle East aboard the Nissan Patrol. Encompassing the spirit of adventure and uniting explorers, “Nissan Patrol 8 Adventures” sees eight native adventurers set off on individual journeys with the iconic Nissan Patrol and document their experience as they discover hidden gems across the region.

Presented in a multi-episode series, each adventure takes viewers on a unique journey, illuminating the rich cultural tapestry and varied landscapes across eight markets that Nissan operates in, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Organized in collaboration with Nissan’s trusted partners in each market, the series puts the unparalleled capabilities of the legendary Nissan Patrol on full display, traversing from desert landscapes to towering mountains and bustling cityscapes – with each adventurer experiencing a common thread of exploring home.

Since its introduction in 1957, the Patrol has woven itself into the local culture of the region, creating unforgettable memories passed down through generations. Combining refinement, innovation, and connectivity, the 2024 Nissan Patrol continues to defy ordinary with sheer off-road prowess and a variety of cutting-edge technologies.

Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East, and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: "Nissan Patrol 8 Adventures underscores Nissan's commitment to inspiring our audience to explore the great outdoors with the legendary Patrol. This cross-market initiative required seamlessly weaving eight unique experiences into a cohesive narrative, underlining the Patrol’s terrain-conquering legacy, and the Middle East’s long-standing love for exploration. This initiative is not just an adventure, but an engaging showcase of the Patrol's capabilities and the region’s admiration for this iconic SUV.”

The Nissan Patrol 8 Adventures series is now available to watch on the Nissan Middle East YouTube channel, featuring the following episodes and Instagram adventurers:

1. Abu Dhabi: Adventure influencer Vipin (@The_.Explorer) transports viewers from the Al Wathba Fossil Dunes and enchanting Salt Lakes to the striking and arid deserts of the UAE’s capital in the Nissan Patrol.

2. Bahrain: Amar (@AmarAlshaikh) takes viewers on an exciting experience delving into the Kingdom’s rich heritage, uncovering its vibrant culture and storied past with a special visit to iconic landmarks.

3. Dubai: Mohammed (@LifeOfMohd) explores the rugged Hatta mountain range and everything from the bustling old streets to the serene deserts of the city.

4. Jordan: Yazeed (@Yazeed_Abul_Failat) takes viewers on a trip to experience the sheer beauty of the country, including the awe-inspiring Wadi Rum.

5. Kuwait: Wildlife photographer, Omar (@OmarAlSayedOmar) takes viewers off the beaten path and into the serene desert to get up close and personal with wildlife and enjoy the finest nature has to offer.

6. Lebanon: Lebanese duo Stephanie and Josette (@WhatToVisitinLebanon) take viewers on a thrilling journey with the Patrol reaching the historic sites, quaint villages, and majestic mountain peaks of Baadaran and Kfarmatta.

7. Qatar: Khalifa (@ILoveQatar) shares the charm of Qatar at Souk Waqif and Mshereb, with glimpses of the city’s stunning architecture amidst sandy desert dunes.

8. Saudi Arabia: Mohammad (@Abu.Luka8) concluded the series with a stunning episode that immerses viewers in the vibrant energy of the King Abdullah Financial District and the awe-inspiring beauty of the Tuwaiq mountains.

The hero of the series, the iconic 2024 Nissan Patrol, is available in a variety of trims and with the added choice of a 4.0-liter V6 or a 5.6-liter V8. In addition to this, the Patrol line-up includes Middle East exclusive models, the race-inspired Patrol NISMO and the legendary Patrol Super Safari. All Patrol models are available through Nissan's partner network across the region.







