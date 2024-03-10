Rally Jameel Concludes its Second Stage in Umluj

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Umluj, Saudi Arabia- 7 March 2024

Rally Jameel, the thrilling world-class navigational rally for women in the region, has concluded its second stage of the rally amidst the stunning scenery of Umluj.

The rally, organized by Jameel Motorsport and supported by the FIA Women in Motorsport and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), kicked off on Tuesday in Ha'il before progressing to AlUla.

In the thrilling second stage of the rally, Catherine Munnings and co-driver Catalina Floberg of Altawkilat team clinched the top spot, followed by Suvi Jyrkiäinen and co-driver Suvi Nisula from Fast Finns team who maintained their strong performance securing second place. Ewelina Chlebowska and co-driver Hanna Riehle of Sandstorm Express came in the third position.

In the opening stage of the Rally, Saudi driver Dania Akeel and co-driver Syndiely Wade secured the top position. Ewelina Chlebowska and co-driver Hanna Riehle closely trailed in second place. Following closely behind, Maha Al Hamali and co-driver Eleanor Coker of the Obiyya team claimed the third spot, rounding off an intense and competitive stage.

Carrying the theme "She Shifts the World," Rally Jameel 2024 underscores its dedication to empowering women in motorsports and aligns with the Kingdom's vision 2030 to promote adventure tourism. This year's edition witnesses record global participation, with 110 drivers and co-drivers from 36 countries.

Against the backdrop of Umluj's enchanting coastal vistas characterized by turquoise waters, golden sandy beaches, and an array of natural wonders, competitors engage in spirited contests along the challenging routes. The rally demonstrates the growing prowess of women in motorsports, showcasing their talents on an international stage.

The highly decorated Saudi driver Dania Akeel, commented: “Every moment behind the wheel has been stimulating and engaging. With Syndiely Wade as my co-driver, we have faced each challenging stage with determination and with the intention to deliver excellence. Despite the competition, there’s a strong sense of camaraderie among us drivers, each pushing the other to greater heights, and we look forward to the coming stages of the rally.”

Annie Seel, the winner of the first edition of Rally Jameel and currently a co-driver in the Kurdistan team, remarked, “Each twist and turn of the desert terrain presents a fresh test of skill. Racing amidst such breath-taking landscapes is an unparalleled experience, igniting my drive to persistently push boundaries and pursue success in the motorsport realm. I am happy to join the rally again and to be alongside the Iraqi driver, Saz Gullani.”









