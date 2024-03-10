TVS SCS expands warehouse footprint in India by adding 6.5 lakh sq. ft. of ultra-modern warehousing space in Hosur

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 07, 2024: TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited (NSE: TVSSCS, BOM: 543965), a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest-growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India, has announced the expansion of its warehousing capacity in India by adding 6,50,000 sq. ft. of ultra-modern multi-client warehouse space in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility was inaugurated by Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company and Mr. Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, today. With this addition, the organisation’s total warehouse capacity has increased from 21.2 to 21.85 million sq. ft. This expansion has created 1200 new jobs and is in line with its customers’ growth requirements.

Says, Mr. Ravi Viswanathan, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd., “We are thrilled to unveil our new warehouse equipped with cutting-edge automation and IT systems. This marks a pivotal step in our commitment to efficiency, innovation and delivering unparalleled service to our customers.”

Inaugurating the new facility, Mr. K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company said, “This new facility by TVS SCS demonstrates their ongoing efforts to enhance service capabilities and meet customers' evolving needs. We have strategically positioned our Global Parts Distribution Centre in this new facility, which will serve as a hub for our global market. I am confident that TVS SCS through their process excellence, business know-how and technical expertise will provide services par excellence.”

TVS SCS’ warehousing solutions are backed by industry-leading technology systems and material handling equipment. The offering includes a wide range of warehouse storage options such as contract warehousing, cross-docking, open yard management, rework & refurbish management, multi-user facilities, palletised & racked and temperature controlled.

TVS SCS firmly believes in three key aspects; customer centricity, process excellence & standardisation and work culture & diversity in its operations, and these are well represented in the new warehouse facility. The new warehouse facility will have around 300 women employees in various roles like kitting, binning, etc.

Globally, TVS Supply Chain Solutions operates around 300 strategically located warehouses across five continents, covering over 27 million square feet of warehousing space.









