Nexzu Mobility introduces special offer to Celebrate International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 7th March 2024 - As a celebration of International Women's Day, Nexzu Mobility, a sustainable and innovative urban transportation solutions provider, is extending a special offer to its female customers. As a part of the limited period deal, female customers will be able to purchase Rompus Plus and Bazinga EV-Cycles for discounted rates from March 8 to March 17 (10 days).



The Rompus Plus, which was previously priced at INR 32,750, is now available at a discounted cost of INR 29,750. The EV cycle is an entry-level product from Nexzu’s stable and is designed to offer a hassle-free daily commute. Cyclists will comfortably be able to navigate through city streets without worrying about range issues owing to its efficient 5.2Ah Li-ion battery that enables a travel range of 32 km with minimum pedal assistance. With a top speed of 25 km/h, the EV Cycle guarantees a swift and seamless journey. The Rompus Plus, with its robust performance and cutting-edge technology, promises an efficient ride while simultaneously making a positive impact on the environment and sustainability.



Additionally, included under the special offer is the Nexzu Bazinga EV cycle, which will now retail for INR 41,500 instead of INR 44,500. Bazinga is a gender-neutral product with a 100km extended range on a single detachable Li-ion battery that was created and designed to meet the demands of modern consumers. The company's flagship product, Bazinga, is ergonomically designed for easy riding, has a 14.5Ah Li-Ion battery, and offers head-turning aesthetics with digitally produced decals, among other useful features.



Introducing the special offer Mr. Chintamani Sardesai, Business Head at Nexzu Mobility, said, “Understanding the critical role that women play in bringing about change in society, we at Nexzu believe that empowering women with resources can accelerate society's transition towards a better tomorrow. With this special Women’s Day offer, we hope to inspire more women to adopt eco-friendly transportation choices and act as change agents in society, in addition to appreciating the contributions that women make to society."



Customers will be able to purchase these products from the company’s dealer partners across the country, or they can be booked through their website, by applying the coupon code “EVQUEEN2024.”



Nexzu Mobility stands at the forefront of the electric mobility revolution, blending cutting-edge technology, impeccable design, and eco-conscious values to reshape urban transportation. To meet the needs of both B2B and B2C markets, Nexzu Mobility has created and engineered three EV-cycles: the Rompus+, RoadLark, and Bazinga. The indigenously developed products are 95% localised with an in-house developed powertrain system and are manufactured in Pune. Nexzu EV-cycles are developed keeping in mind the needs of Indian consumers', rethinking cycling, and expanding the boundaries of sustainable transportation.







