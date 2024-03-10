Tata Capital and Diganta Swaraj Foundation Join Hands to Transform Sanitation Facilities for Mumbai’s Women Police Personnel

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, March 07, 2023: Tata Capital, the flagship financial services company of the Tata Group has partnered with Diganta Swaraj Foundation a non-profit organization, to refurbish sanitation facilities for Mumbai’s women Police personnel on the occasion of International Women's Day. The collaboration aims to provide women in police with basic necessities, improved facilities and creating a positive impact on their lives.



The initiative has led to the completion of crucial repairs and implementation of improvements at the 10 designated police stations, which will benefit over 450 women personnel on a daily basis.



The handover event was graced by the presence of Shri. Vivek Phansalkar IPS, Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai, Shri Deven Bharti IPS, Special Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai and Shri. Satya Narayan Chaudhary IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Greater Mumbai, along with other dignitaries such as Mr. Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Capital.



Speaking about Tata Capital’s CSR initiatives, Sridhar Sarathy - Chief Ethics Officer & Head - Sustainability, CSR, Tata Capital said, “We are happy to collaborate with Diganta Swaraj Foundation, and we hope this initiative will make a positive difference in the lives of Mumbai’s women police personnel. At Tata Capital, we are committed to supporting our communities, and this initiative is a reflection of those values. This joint endeavor is a heartfelt gesture to express our gratitude and support to the remarkable women of the Mumbai Police who tirelessly protect us.”



Tata Capital in its Phase I plans to upgrade the sanitation facilities at Agripada Police Station, Colaba Police Station, Cuffe Parade Police Station, Dadar Police Station & Sion Police Station. Whereas Phase 2 consists of Dharavi Police Station, Mahim Police Station, Bandra Hill Road Police Station, Malwani Police Station and Deonar Police Station.



