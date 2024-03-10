Two Killed In Peshawar Blast (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Peshawar, March 10 (IANS) Two people were killed while another sustained injuries in a blast on Board Bazar road in Pakistan's Peshawar on Sunday, police officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi said bomb disposal unit's report revealed that it was not a suicide blast, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, the injured person, who is in a very critical condition, is being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital, said spokesperson Sajjad Khan.

SSP operations along with a heavy contingent of police are present at the site of the blast.

On the other hand, officials of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and rescue teams are also present to collect evidence.

An investigation into the incident is taking place and the police has cordoned off the area.

Board Bazar is a busy road in Peshawar where usually there is heavy traffic. However, at the time of the blast, the traffic was slow.

SSP Abbasi said that explosives on a motorcycle were detonated this morning in Nasir Bagh and evidence is being collected.

"We have also recovered a mutilated body and our bomb disposal unit is investigating the area," he added.

According to the statistics issued by the Department of Interior and Tribal Affairs KP, the areas most affected by terrorism include Peshawar, Khyber, Bajaur and Tank while Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan and South Waziristan.

The documents of the Home and Tribal areas revealed that a total of 1,050 incidents of terrorism took place in KP last year while 419 incidents of terrorism took place in the arranged districts, 631 incidents in the merged districts.