'Sangam: Digital Twin' To Help India Become Most Developed Country By 2047: Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Government's 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative to propel India towards becoming the most developed country by 2047, experts have said.

During the second outreach programme for the 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) conducted at IIIT Bengaluru, Telecom Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal noted that the initiative stemmed from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for futuristic infrastructure, aiming to break down silos in planning across the ministries.

The initiative by DoT offers a collaborative leap towards reshaping infrastructure planning and design, combining the prowess of 5G, IoT, AI, AR/VR, AI native 6G, 'Digital Twin' and next-generation computational technologies.

B. V. R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, emphasised on the transformative potential of Digital Twin.

At the programme, he discussed the role of AI in shaping the future landscape and expressed optimism about India's position at the forefront of technological advancements.

The 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative is one of a kind and is expected to usher in a new era of digital empowerment and technological advancements, experts mentioned.

"The subject resonates deeply with our ongoing research in 6G and advanced telecommunications, IOT, Digital twin, AI, ML and various other cutting-edge areas," said Prof. Debabrata Das, Director of IIIT Bengaluru.

The initiative will leverage unified data and collective intelligence to anticipate the real-world effects of implementing innovative infrastructure planning solutions.

This will also assist in formulating a future roadmap for the sustainable and scalable development of infrastructure projects.