Slaying In Sequins

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANSlife) Be it a party, a cocktail, a wedding, or a soiree, it's time to sparkle and shine in sequins. Don't be afraid to go from head to toe, and take inspiration from Bollywood names like Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and others for the perfect sequin saree styling.

Deepika Padukone

A while ago, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and dropped some amazingly beautiful photos slaying in a Sabyasachi sequin saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. She flaunted her perfectly toned back making everyone's jaws drop.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan chose an ocean green Sabyasachi, mermaid-inspired shimmering gown, and a piece of jewellery that wonderfully suited the look. She left her earrings exposed and arranged her short hair in free waves.

Kriti Sanon

No one could have worn it better, Kriti Sanon sparkles in this Cerulean Blue sequin saree.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Classic Gold handwoven Tissue saree teamed with a gold gilded top is a match made in heaven.

Alia Bhatt

Alia chose to shine bright in a maroon-hued sequin maxi dress with light makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Golden Girl Janhvi looks stunning in a gilded metallic sequin lehenga.

Ananya Panday

The millennial icon was spotted in an electric blue crystal jumpsuit with a headband, channelling 70s style.

Kajol

All glittering this ensemble ensures Kajol stays in the spotlight.

