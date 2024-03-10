Adverse Weather Diverts 13 Dubai-Bound Flights To Nearby Airports

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Dubai International Airports confirmed that 13 Dubai-bound flights were rerouted to nearby airports due to adverse weather conditions on Saturday, March 9.

Among them, Emirates EK084 from Geneva and EK058 from Dusseldorf were diverted to Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. DXB told Gulf News in a statement, "We are actively collaborating with our service partners and airlines to minimize any inconvenience experienced by our valued guests."

Other alternate airports include Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), Muscat International Airport (MCT), and Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Some flights departing from Dubai International Airport (DXB) on Saturday morning are also experiencing delays of up to one to two hours, most likely due to the UAE's adverse weather conditions.

Emirates flight EK093 to Bologna, Italy, faces a one-hour delay, while EK127 to Vienna, Austria, is delayed by an hour and 10 minutes, per DXB's official flight schedule. Similar delays are reported for flights to Prague, Shanghai, and Addis Ababa.



Flights from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH) are also facing similar delays. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi 3L124 from Calicut arrived 30 minutes later than scheduled, scheduled, and Etihad Airways EY066 from Moscow arrived three hours later. Etihad Airways flights departing from Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport are currently operating as normal, the airline confirmed to Gulf News. Almost all flights from Sharjah International Airport (SHJ) are operating as scheduled.

Heavy rains, accompanied by lightning and thunder, have been lashing the UAE since late Saturday night. The National Centre of Meteorology has recorded rainfall in varying intensities across the UAE – in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

