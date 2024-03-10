               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ammunition Found In Khirdalan Area


3/10/2024 1:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The "112" hotline of the Emergency Situations Ministry received information about the founding of ammunition in Khirdalan, Absheron region.

According to the information given to Azernews by the Ministry of Emergencies, the special risk rescue service (XRXX) of the Ministry was immediately involved.

A total of 1 F-1 hand grenade suitable for combat use, 1 M-75 hand grenade, 2 UZRQM explosives, and 668 7.62x39mm ammunition were found during the inspection of the scene after appropriate security measures were taken in the area together with law enforcement officers. it was determined to be a projectile.

The ammunition was removed from the area for neutralization by the experts.

No other dangerous or suspicious items were found during the additional search at the scene and the surrounding area.

Comments

No comment

