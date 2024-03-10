(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA)
1979 -- The first batch of conscripted young Kuwaiti men began joining military units.
1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law regulating the judiciary.
1996 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated Al-Tahreer Tower, a key communication venture. The 372-meter-high tower was, at the time, the highest one in the Middle East and the fifth of height in the world.
1996 -- Mohammad Al-Ruwaieh, credited for establishing the first library in Kuwait, the National Library in 1920, passed away.
2003 -- The State of Kuwait declared inaugurating the humanitarian center for aiding Iraqi refugees during the "Iraq freedom war," launched by the international allied forces to oust Saddam Hussein's regime.
2009 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurated Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah General Aviation Terminal.
2022 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company operated the fifth liquefied gas pipeline at Al-Ahmadi terminal. (end) gta
