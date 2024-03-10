Cooler Start To Week Precedes Significant Warm-Up In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 10 (Petra) -- Jordanians should brace for a notable change in weather conditions over the coming days, with Sunday marking a cooler start before temperatures rise significantly by Tuesday and Wednesday.According to meteorological projections, Sunday's weather will bring cooler temperatures across most regions, contrasting with relatively warmer conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered low-lying clouds accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds are expected, occasionally picking up in strength.Looking forward to Monday, a mild climate is anticipated for the majority of areas, with slightly warmer conditions expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, accompanied by light northeasterly winds.By Tuesday, a distinct shift is forecast as warm southeast winds originating from the Arabian Peninsula sweep across the kingdom, leading to a significant temperature surge. Temperatures are expected to surpass seasonal averages by approximately 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, bringing warmer conditions across most regions and notably higher temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Additionally, intermittent winds may stir up dust, particularly in desert areas.Wednesday's weather outlook remains consistent with continued warmth across most areas, with the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba experiencing persistently warm conditions. Winds are expected to be moderate southeasterly, transitioning to southwest in the afternoon.Today's maximum and minimum temperature ranges vary across different regions, with East Amman experiencing temperatures between 16 and 6 degrees Celsius, West Amman between 14 and 4 degrees Celsius, the northern highlands between 12 and 5 degrees Celsius, and the southern highlands between 14 and 3 degrees Celsius.In desert areas, temperatures range from 21 to 5 degrees Celsius, while plains experience temperatures between 16 and 7 degrees Celsius. The northern Jordan Valley anticipates temperatures between 25 and 10 degrees Celsius, while the southern Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and the Gulf of Aqaba are expected to have temperatures ranging from 27 to 13 degrees Celsius.