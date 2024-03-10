Shriya Saran’S Mantra To Avoid Other People's Troubles: Drink ‘A Gallon Of Water’ A Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Shriya Saran has shared a hilarious tip to avoid other people's drama on social media.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shriya shared a meme on how to avoid drama.

It read:“Drinking 1 gallon of water a day helps you avoid other people's drama” and the reason why is because one would be busy using the bathroom.

The meme further read:“Stay hydrated my friends!”

Shriya's latest work is 'Showtime', which also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. It delves into the unseen world that lies behind the camera.

Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Dharma Productions and started airing from March 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.