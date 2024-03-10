               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: US CPI To Spark Next Big Move - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD


3/10/2024 12:14:37 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) ecast: US CPI to Spark Next Big Move - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 3% -1%
Weekly -25% 42% 11%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GBP/USD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP /USD soared this week, clearing a major resistance near 1.2830 just before the weekend. If this bullish breakout is sustained in the days ahead, buyers may feel emboldened to initiate an attack on the psychological 1.3000 level. Above this point, additional gains will bring 1.3140 into view.

On the flip side, if sentiment turns bearish all of a sudden and prices start moving downwards, support lies at 1.2830, followed by 1.2715. Moving lower, attention will be on the 50-day simple moving average hovering around 1.2675.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

