Canadian Soldiers Show How They Train Ukrainian Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada have shown how the country's military personnel teach Ukrainian defenders to overcome various obstacles.

Ukrinform reported this on the page of the Canadian training mission UNIFIER on social network X.

"Effectively overcoming obstacles can be a decisive factor between success and defeat in battle. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces deployed in the UK as part of Operation UNIFIER are showing the Ukrainian Armed Forces how to overcome various obstacles," the post reads.

As reported, as part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian military personnel have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. After the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine, but in a few months the training resumed in the UK, Poland, and Latvia.