Former FIFA Referee Alexey Spirin Dies At 72

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former chairman of the Inspection Committee of the Russian
Football Union (RFU) and former FIFA referee Alexey Spirin has
passed away at the age of 72, Azernews reports.
It is noted that Spirin died on January 31. ((The Russian
Football Union expresses sincere condolences to the family and
friends of Alexey Spirin)), - the statement said.
Spirin was the youngest FIFA referee (at 35 years old) in the
history of Soviet football. He officiated over 50 international
matches at club and national team levels, worked at the first leg
of the UEFA Cup final in 1991, matches of the 1990 World Cup in
Italy, the 1992 European Championship in Sweden, and the 1988
Olympic Games in Seoul. After retiring as a referee, he worked in
various positions within the RFU, including as general secretary,
and also headed the RFU Inspection Committee.
