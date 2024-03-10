               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Spanish Prime Minister To Propose Parliament To Recognize Palestine


3/10/2024 12:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will propose considering the issue of recognizing Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Prime Minister on his official X account.

The Prime Minister said he would propose to the Spanish Parliament Spanish recognition of a Palestinian state during his current term in office.

"For moral reasons, for reasons of justice and because this is the only way for two states - Israel and Palestine - to live in peace and live together," he said.

