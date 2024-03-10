Spanish Prime Minister To Propose Parliament To Recognize Palestine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will propose considering
the issue of recognizing Palestine, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Prime Minister on his official X
account.
The Prime Minister said he would propose to the Spanish
Parliament Spanish recognition of a Palestinian state during his
current term in office.
"For moral reasons, for reasons of justice and because this is
the only way for two states - Israel and Palestine - to live in
peace and live together," he said.
