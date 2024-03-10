Joint Fight Against Islamophobia Pulls Down West's Democracy Mask

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Islamophobia, racism and restriction of religious freedoms are
in the spotlight as one of the main problems of today. The
international event“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in
2024” held in Baku discussed problems such as the intolerant
approach to Islam and the restriction of people's religious
freedom, especially in Western countries. Azerbaijan joins the
initiative to prevent the spread of a threat such as Islamophobia
and takes joint steps with the countries of the world.
Foreign Policy Advisor to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat
Hajiyev, who started the international event held in Baku on March
8 with the message of President Ilham Aliyev, touched on a number
of important points related to Islamophobia, which is especially
rampant in Europe. In his message, the head of state pointed out
that in recent days, a number of political representatives and
forces in France, European Union Parliament and Parliamentary
Assembly of the Council of Europe gave strength to anti-Islamic
thoughts and created a platform for it.
“Unfortunately, certain Western institutions that also portray
themselves as democratic are engaging in anti-Islamic
activities.
Today, the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of
the Council of Europe have become platforms that promote
Islamophobia and pursue policies based on this ideology.
The present negative trend is also evident in the operations of
some global media entities,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.
It is no coincidence that the international event was in
particular held in Azerbaijan. In his speech, President Ilham
Aliyev specifically emphasized that Azerbaijan is more affected by
harmful ideology such as Islamophobia.
It should be noted that during the thirty-year Armenian
occupation, Azerbaijan was subjected to religious and cultural
violence by Armenia. Armenian vandals, who turned more than
sixty-five mosques, religious monuments and buildings related to
Islam into pigsties and animal troughs, demonstrated their hatred
of Turks and Azerbaijanis, and even their irreconcilable attitude
towards Islam. Unfortunately, those who continue these traditions
in Europe today turn a blind eye to these actions of Armenians and
even justify them in a stark way.
History testifies to this that in the late 1980s, when
Azerbaijanis were expelled from Iravan, one of the ancient cities
of Azerbaijan and today's capital of Armenia, there were many
ancient mosques there. But the sad fact is that there are no traces
left of those mosques. While Armenia started to extradite the
majority Azerbaijanis and ethnic Muslim community in Yerevan, it
razed all remaining mosques to the ground in the city in order to
completely lose track, and falsifying history by completely
changing the design of some of them. However, history is not the
past – slightly over 30 years have passed, there are many pictures,
documents and live witnesses of those buildings. Despite all this,
UNESCO remains silent in the face of such injustice.
“Azerbaijan has raised this matter with UNESCO, calling for a
technical mission to be sent to that country for assessing the
conditions of our cultural and religious sites subjected to
destruction in Armenia for years. Unfortunately, to this day,
UNESCO is yet to respond to our request,” Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the
international conference.
Western countries are considered to be the most responsible
party for the world suffering from Islamophobia today. Because this
trend is the basis of both their domestic and foreign policies. In
countries such as France, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the
Netherlands, hatred towards Islam is increasing day by day.
The radical approach of the police to Muslims in France, the
burning of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark, and the calling of
Muslims cockroaches in the Netherlands constitute the main line of
this rotten policy.
In France, the number of discrimination cases against Muslims in
state-owned service establishments was 369, while this figure was
197 in the private sector, the Deputy Chairman of the State
Committee on Religious Associations of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Gunduz Ismayilov, said at the conference. In addition, the Deputy
Chairman also touched on the women's rights in France and in other
European countries.
“In France, 80% of Islamophobic thinking is directed at women.
The Muslims are also prevented from receiving religious education.
This is the case both in France and in a number of European
countries," he added.
It is interesting that the West and Europe, hidden in the dress
of democracy, are at the forefront of the world in terms of
exploitation of women, violence and religious discrimination. Hijab
and headscarves of Muslim women seem like a nightmare to many
European political figures, but also the success of the Muslim
community in business activities and demographic growth scare them.
So, the West's concept of democracy intersects only at one point -
the fact that Islam and Muslims are more widespread and tend to
increase. The West avoids becoming a mere point of view and being
criticized. For this reason, hiding behind the veil of democracy,
it carries out harmful policies such as Islamophobia and racism
with the help of other proxy forces.
