Iraqi Airstrikes Killed Six Daesh Militants

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Mac 10 (NNN-NINA) – Six Daesh militants were killed, in airstrikes in a desert area, between the provinces of Salahudin and Nineveh, the Iraqi military said, yesterday.

Iraqi warplanes carried out four airstrikes on six Daesh militants, hiding inside a tunnel in the Tharthar desert, based on intelligence reports, according to a statement from the Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

Tahsin al-Khafaji, spokesman for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, said that, the airstrikes killed all the militants inside the tunnel, without revealing the exact date of the airstrikes.

He said that, the destroyed tunnel was an important hideout for the militants, as its strategic location allowed terrorists to carry out attacks in the provinces of Salahudin, Nineveh, and Anbar.– NNN-NINA