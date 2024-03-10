Seven Killed In Car Accident In Central Iraq

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Mac 10 (NNN-NINA) – Seven people were killed yesterday, in a car accident in Babil province, south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the traffic police said.

Brigadier Zahir Mohammed, director of the media office of traffic police of the province, said in a statement that, the accident took place in the morning in the Mahawil area in Babil province.

The accident occurred when the driver of a car, heading from Baghdad to Babil, lost control of his car and collided with another, on the other side of the highway, the statement said.

“The two cars were destroyed and seven people in both cars died in the accident,” it added.

Earlier, the Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights said that, more than 7,000 traffic accidents occurred last year, mainly due to old and unqualified roads, the lack of sufficient traffic signals and safety barriers, as well as, negligence of traffic rules.– NNN-NINA