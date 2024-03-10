Westin, Sheraton Dhaka Launch Ramadan Feasts

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: For the holy month of Ramadan, The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka have launched delectable buffet offerings, featuring an array of authentic local, Mediterranean, Arabic and sub-continental cuisine, in partnership with BRAC Bank PLC.

High officials of the two hotels, under the group Unique Hotel and Resort PLC, made the announcement at an inauguration ceremony held on March 9 at Sheraton Dhaka.

Chief Executive Officer of Unique Hotel and Resorts Shakawath Hossain, General Manager of the two hotels Stephane Masse, Executive Chef of Sheraton Dhaka Rimoun Obaid and other high officials from both establishments were present on the occasion.

Unique Hotel and Resort PLC Managing Director Md Noor Ali also attended the programme and inspected the buffet offerings after the inauguration ceremony.





Md Noor Ali, MD of Unique Hotel and Resort PLC, parent company of The Westin Dhaka and Sheraton Dhaka, inspecting the Ramadan offerings at the programme-Photo: Monitor

At Seasonal Tastes of The Westin Dhaka, guests can experience a fusion of Mediterranean and Arabic flavours featuring Adana Kabab, Lamb Ouzi, Mutton Kacchi, Lamb Shank, Grilled Prawn, Whole-grilled Salmon, Fried Hilsha, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Turkish Tulumba and Osmaliya.

Meanwhile, at Sheraton Dhaka's The Garden Kitchen, patrons can savour local delicacies such as Beef Chap, Shuti Kabab, Turkish Adana Kebab, Orfali Kebab, Chicken Kofta Kebab, Beef Wellington, Lamb Ouzi, Seafood Paella and many more of Sheraton's signature dishes.

The buffet iftar and dinner cost BDT 9,990 at The Westin Dhaka and BDT 10,990 at Sheraton Dhaka.





Delectable Ramadan delicacies available month-long at Sheraton Dhaka and The Westin Dhaka-Photo: Monitor

For those seeking suhoor, Seasonal Tastes and The Garden Kitchen will open their doors on Thursdays and Fridays as well as the night before any public holidays during Ramadan, offering a scrumptious buffet suhoor at BDT 5,990 and BDT 6,990 respectively.

Furthermore, Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards.

Also, DBBL is offering Buy One Get Three during iftar followed by dinner.

On the other hand, guests dining at Seasonal Taste and The Garden Kitchen can avail a chance to win exciting raffle draw prizes including return air tickets to attractive destinations, courtesy of AirArabia and US-Bangla.

The Westin Dhaka is also offering iftar boxes at Daily Treats in three categories-Platinum at BDT 9,990, Gold at BDT 8,550 and Silver at BDT 7,550 per box.

Sheraton Dhaka offers their iftar boxes in three categories as well-Luxury at BDT 10,990, Premium at BDT 8,990 and Classic at BDT 7,990. For those seeking traditional Ramadan specialties for takeaway, Shahi Haleem and Jalebi are available for pickup at both hotels.

