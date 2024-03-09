'Kung Fu Panda' Director Says He Wanted To Emphasise Timeless Quality Of Film

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Mike Mitchell saw 'Kung Fu Panda 4' as an opportunity to direct a story that deviates from its predecessors.

“I've been part of Po's adventure every time and have watched him grow,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell added:“I was an executive producer on the third film, and I've always wanted to direct one, but I wanted to wait for the perfect story to tell. This story was a departure from the previous three, which made it a really exciting opportunity to direct.”

Mitchell's vision was to reconnect with and rediscover the charm that first endeared audiences to Po in 2008, while also elevating the thrill and spectacle of the franchise to new heights.

“My goal in any franchise, especially my favorites, is to remind everyone of what made the first film great,” Mitchell said.

“Kung Fu Panda has a timeless quality, and we wanted to emphasise that. We wanted to infuse even more action, pushing boundaries with new camera techniques not explored in animation before. Think of cool GoPro-style action, typically seen in live-action films,” he added.

“We aimed to bring that dynamic energy into the animated world, and what better canvas than a 'Kung Fu Panda' film? Our aim was to create the biggest and best installment of this franchise, with a grander scale, more humor and the best action yet.”

The film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman, James Hong and Bryan Cranston.

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan joined the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.

The film will be released in India on March 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.