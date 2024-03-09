Tourism Ministry Wins Big At Arab Tourism Media Awards

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Arab Tourism Media Union has announced the winners of the 2024 Arab Tourism Media Awards at ITB Berlin, the world's premier tourism trade fair. The Jordanian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities was a standout, earning multiple accolades.

The ministry's website was recognised as the Best Governmental Tourism Website in the Arab World for 2024, according to a statement released by the union. Additionally, the ministry's Facebook page received the award for the Best Governmental Tourism Social Media Platform in the Arab World for 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry's Media and Public Relations Unit also won an award for Best Media Unit among governmental institutions for 2022.

The competition attracted a diverse range of participants, including creators and influencers from across the Arab world, competing in several categories.

A specialised judging committee, comprising experts in media and tourism from the Arab world, conducted the evaluation, according to Petra.

The Arab Tourism Media Awards is one of the most prestigious ceremonies in the Arab world, honouring individuals, institutions, and media outlets that contribute significantly to the tourism, hotel, and tourist destination sectors, and support Arab tourism.