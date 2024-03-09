Meet A Few Of The Candidates For President Of Panama. Election May 5Th

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From left to right: Rómulo Roux, from the CD-Panameñista Party alliance;

José Gabriel Carrizo, from the PRD-Molirena pact;

Martín Torrijos, of the PP;

and Ricardo Lombana, from MOCA.



José Gabriel

Gaby

Carrizo

sang“El Rey”, the emblematic song by José Alfredo Jiménez, in an activity for International Women's Day.

Martín Torrijos

promised a joint cabinet.

Rómulo Roux

committed to equal pay for women.

Ricardo Lombana

published a video in which he criticizes two of his adversaries for excessive political propaganda.

José Raúl Mulino

visited Herrera and Los Santos.

Melitón Arrocha

is committed to the creation of the Ministry of Planning.

Zulay Rodríguez

announced that she will close the border with Colombia (Darién) to stop irregular migration.

Meanwhile,

Maribel Gordón

appeals to the strength of women to transform society.

This is a snapshot of the movements of the presidential candidates before the May 5th elections

and just before the second debate, an event that will be held on

Wednesday, March 13

in David, Chiriquí.