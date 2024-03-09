               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Meet A Few Of The Candidates For President Of Panama. Election May 5Th


3/9/2024 11:12:15 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) From left to right: Rómulo Roux, from the CD-Panameñista Party alliance;
José Gabriel Carrizo, from the PRD-Molirena pact;
Martín Torrijos, of the PP;
and Ricardo Lombana, from MOCA.

José Gabriel
Gaby
Carrizo
sang“El Rey”, the emblematic song by José Alfredo Jiménez, in an activity for International Women's Day.
Martín Torrijos
promised a joint cabinet.
Rómulo Roux
committed to equal pay for women.
Ricardo Lombana
published a video in which he criticizes two of his adversaries for excessive political propaganda.
José Raúl Mulino
visited Herrera and Los Santos.
Melitón Arrocha
is committed to the creation of the Ministry of Planning.
Zulay Rodríguez
announced that she will close the border with Colombia (Darién) to stop irregular migration.
Meanwhile,
Maribel Gordón
appeals to the strength of women to transform society.
This is a snapshot of the movements of the presidential candidates before the May 5th elections
and just before the second debate, an event that will be held on
Wednesday, March 13
in David, Chiriquí.



MENAFN09032024000218011062ID1107956606

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search