AFG College Celebrates International Women's Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) On the occasion of the International Women's Day, AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, part of Al Faleh Educational Holding QPSC, held the sixth annual conference on the theme Inspire Inclusion, under the patronage of Al Faleh Educational Holding chairperson and founder Sheikha Dr Aisha bint Faleh al-Thani.

The conference assembled various speakers holding prominent positions across diverse sectors, highlighting the significance of integrating women into every facet of life.

The conference took place at St Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, and was attended by Sheikha Dr Aisha, Al Faleh Educational Holding chief executive Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf al-Thani and deputy chief executive Sheikha Mariam bint Nawaf al-Thani, along with Swiss ambassador Florence Tinguely Mattli and AFG alumni, students and staff as well as representatives from different private and public sector companies.

“As we celebrate International Women's Day, we remember that true progress lies in our collective commitment to Inspire Inclusion,” said Sheikha Dr Aisha.“Together, we need to build a world where every woman's voice is heard, every woman's talent is recognised, and every woman's potential is unleashed.”

“Our joint effort can only empower us to break barriers, defy stereotypes, and create a future where inclusion is not just a goal but a lived reality for all,” she said.

The annual conference featured keynote speakers and a panel discussion.

The ceremony concluded with a speech by Sheikha Anwar.

Sheikha Mariam presented awards to the guest speakers who have achieved remarkable feats and promoted inclusivity through their inspirational efforts.

MENAFN09032024000067011011ID1107956580