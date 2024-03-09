DJWE 2024 Records 20% Increase In Sales

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2024 recorded a 20% increase in sales, compared to last year's edition. In a statement, Qatar Tourism (QT) said that the 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, concluded on February 11 after a successful 7-day run, closed its doors with record-breaking numbers of 30,000 attendees soaring 20% from the previous editions, and an increase of 20% in comparison to last year's sales.

Commenting on the success of the exhibition, HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali al-Kharji said: "As we concluded the 20th anniversary of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition, I am honoured to extend my gratitude to our valued partners, esteemed exhibitors, and visitors for their unwavering commitment in making this event a resounding success. I would like to report that this year we have surpassed last year's sales by 20%. The past two decades have been a testament to the enduring legacy of this exhibition, and as we reflect on its rich history, we vow to carry this legacy forward.

"In alignment with the tourism growth strategy, MICE and business events have become an integral pillar to fulfill the strategic objective of economic diversification."

A new initiative by Qatar Tourism brought to DJWE this year was a pair of large diamonds as a testament to displaying the world's rarest jewels -- 100-carat each, these two diamonds are valued at $100mn.

Sourced from The Karowe Mine in Botswana and crafted for three years at HB Antwerp, Belgium, this pair of diamonds is a milestone in the luxury diamond industry.

For the 20th anniversary, DJWE displayed the world's most unique jewellery and watches pieces and collections by over 500 brands from 10 countries, said the QT statement.

The success of the business events sector contributes to strengthening Qatar's position as an attractive tourist destination. It also enhances the growth of direct and indirect tourism spending, as well as supporting related sectors such as aviation, hospitality and transportation, which is reflected in the provision of job opportunities and the promotion of investment opportunities in the growing tourism sector. It also contributes to achieving sustainable economic development and achieving the goals of the Qatar National Vision, the statement added.

