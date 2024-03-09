Weather Today: IMD Predicts Snow, Rain In J-K, Himachal And THESE States. Check Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Weather today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall, snowfall over Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next four day. In addition to this, the weather office has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning over the region on 12 and 13 March. The weather department also stated that hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe during next 2 days.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh news: Severe snowfall hits Lahaul-Spiti; electricity, communication downIMD Snowfall alertThe weather office stated that isolated light rainfall to snowfall over Arunachal Pradesh during 9th-13th March and scattered light rainfall or snowfall on 14th and 15th March has also predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on 13th March with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely over the region on 12th and 13th March to moderate rainfall or snowfall has also been predicted over Uttarakhand on 11th and 12th March and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall or snowfall on 13th & 14th March with isolated thunderstorm and lightning on 13th March rainfall alertThe weather office has predicted isolated to scattered rainfall over Punjab during 11th-14th March and over Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 13 March.

IMD has also predicted isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Punjab on 11th and 13th March and over Haryana on 13th March the North East India, it has also predicted isolated light rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 13th and 14th March has also been predicted over Kerala and Mahe during 9th-11th March and over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 9th and 10th March.



