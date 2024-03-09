Generational Equity Advises NASCO In Its Acquisition And Strategic Relocation To Texas Under New Leadership

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, North American Sales Company, Inc. (NASCO) to industry veteran Sean Kelly which will now operate as North American Sales Company TX LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas. The transaction closed January 23, 2024.





NASCO , currently located in Pacific Palisades, California, is a value-added supplier of critical components to OEMs, end-users, and distributors. The Company differentiates itself in the market by being solution-focused and providing an extensive array of products for use in critical environments. NASCO's product lines include cable glands and accessories, cable cleats, custom and specialty cables, hazardous enclosures, and other complementary products.

The Company is an authorized dealer for leading industry manufacturers such as Peppers Cable Glands Limited, Ellis Patents, Dresser NGS, Gleason Reel, and AmerCable/Nexans Cable. NASCO maintains exclusive agreements with key suppliers such as Peppers Cable Glands and Ellis Patents, and functions as the dedicated sales arm in North America and the U.S., respectively.

This strategic move marks a new chapter for NASCO, aligning with its mission to better serve its clients and suppliers from a central location in the United States. The transition to Texas signifies the company's dedication to enhancing operational efficiencies, customer service, and access to key markets.

Sean Kelly, the new President of NASCO TX, brings a wealth of experience and a successful track record from his tenure as President of American Cable Assemblies, Inc . based in Palmer, Massachusetts. Known for its expertise in custom-manufactured fiber optic assemblies, custom copper assemblies/wire harnesses, and UL/CSA certified injection-molded power cords, American Cable Assemblies has been a distinguished player in the industry.

Under Mr. Kelly's leadership, NASCO TX is committed to substantially enhancing revenue within its current product lines, including Peppers Cable Glands, Ellis Cable Cleats, custom cables, enclosures, accessories, and other complementary products. The acquisition is poised to enhance NASCO's existing business relationships, fostering opportunities for mutual growth and collaboration.

The Company proudly retains its skilled team of employees, whose average tenure of 18 years underscores a deep commitment and extensive experience in the industry. This continuity ensures that NASCO TX will maintain the high-quality service and expertise that clients have come to expect.

Donald Goldberg, the outgoing President of North American Sales Company, Inc., together with Sean Kelly, extend heartfelt thanks to their valued clients and partners for their ongoing trust and support. Both leaders are enthusiastic about this new chapter and remain fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all stakeholders.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham , and Generational Group Authorized Affiliates, Kris Nielsen and Ron Rosenow, with support from Vice President, M&A, Tony Brock closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director Ashok Tandon established the initial relationship with NASCO.

