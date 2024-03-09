Three More Killed, Nine Injured In Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 10 (NNN-NNA) – An Israeli air strike on a residential area, in the southern Lebanese village of Kharbet Selm, resulted in the deaths of three more civilians and injuries to nine others last night, according to Lebanese military officials.

The deceased were members of the same family, and the injured, including children and the elderly, were taken to Tebnin Government Hospital for treatment. Civil Defence teams, with heavy machinery and ambulances, were deployed to clear debris and search for any individuals still unaccounted for.

Yesterday, Israel conducted 15 airstrikes across nine towns and villages in southern Lebanon, and launched 55 artillery shells targeting 14 locations, leading to the destruction of eight houses and damage to 28 others.

In retaliation, Hezbollah stated that, it had carried out attacks on multiple Israeli military sites, including Al-Malikiyah, Zebdine, Al-Ramtha, Hunin, and Al-Baghdadi.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 348 people on the Lebanese side, including 69 children and the elderly, according to Lebanese security sources.– NNN-NNA