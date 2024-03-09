India's Election Commissioner Resigned Weeks Ahead Of General Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 10 (NNN-PTI) – India's election commissioner, Arun Goel, the second-highest official in the country's election commission, tendered his resignation, yesterday.

Goel's resignation came as a surprise, weeks ahead of the country's general elections.

Officials say that, the date of voting and counting was likely to be announced next week. Goel's resignation has now put a question mark on that announcement.

India's federal ministry of law and justice, said in a gazette notification that, President Droupadi Murmu had accepted Goel's resignation.

The ministry, however, has not cited any reason for his resignation.

The election commission of India had a vacancy, and the three-member panel is now left with only the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar.– NNN-PTI