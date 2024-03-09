UAE Welcomes Ceasefire In Sudan During Ramadan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Mar. 9 (Petra) - The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Sudan during the month of Ramadan, amid the continued deterioration of the humanitarian situation.In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its hope that this step will contribute to paving the way for ending the crisis between the Sudanese parties, sparing the Sudanese people further suffering, and facilitating the delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to the affected areas, especially the most vulnerable groups of patients, children, the elderly and women.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its support for all efforts leading to de-escalation, ceasefire and the start of political dialogue, to achieve everything that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, leads to the restoration of peace, security and safety, and achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability and prosperity.