Princess Aya Bint Faisal Elected Member Of Asian Volleyball Confederation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) - The General Assembly of the West Asian Volleyball Association elected Her Royal Highness Princess Ayah Bint Faisal as a member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Volleyball Confederation.Her Royal Highness Princess Ayah, who heads the Jordanian Volleyball Federation and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Jordanian Olympic Committee, was elected during the meeting held in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Saturday.Also elected were: Ali Al-Kuwari, President of the West Asian Association and President of the Qatar Volleyball Association, Sheikh Ali bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, President of the Arab Volleyball Federation and President of the Bahraini Volleyball Federation, Ibrahim Al-Maqbali, President of the Omani Volleyball Federation, as members of the Board of Directors of the Asian Confederation.During the General Assembly meeting, which was chaired by Ali Al-Kuwari of Qatar, Jihad Qteishat, Vice President of the Jordanian Volleyball Federation, was elected Vice President of the West Asian Association and a member of the Executive Office and Board of Directors.The President of the West Asian Association presented Her Royal Highness Princess Ayah Bint Faisal with a certificate of thanks and appreciation for the great role played by the Jordanian Federation in developing volleyball in the West Asia region by hosting tournaments and refereeing training courses, and the participation of national teams and Jordanian clubs in West Asian tournaments and activities.