UN Women Executive Director Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza

New York, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- The Executive Director of UN Women, Sima Bahous, called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, where at least more than 9,000 women were killed."We cannot return to the path of peace without achieving justice for all survivors of this conflict - and I say all survivors of this conflict - and without an end to the indiscriminate violence in Gaza," Bahous declared at the UN's International Women's Day celebrations.She continued by saying that one in ten women worldwide lives in extreme poverty and that conflicts, fragmentation, fear, and inequality have bound the planet.She emphasized that the best way to address the world's most critical issues is to invest in women and girls.