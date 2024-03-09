Spanish PM Declares Intention To Bring Recognition Of Palestine To Parliament

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared on Saturday that by the conclusion of his mandate in 2027, he would like Parliament to approve Madrid's recognition of the State of Palestine.Sanchez reportedly declared, "During the term of this legislative council, I will propose to Parliament that Spain recognize the Palestinian state," at a Bilbao event sponsored by the Socialist Party, according to Agence France-Presse. "This is the only way that Israel and Palestine, two states, can coexist in peace and security, thus, it is also motivated by moral conviction and a righteous cause."While his nation is one of the European Union nations that has been the harshest critics of Israel from the beginning of its attack on Gaza, Sanchez has previously stated his wish for his nation to recognize the state of Palestine, without giving a deadline for doing so.