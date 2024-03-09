Kherson Sunflower From Drones Included In Ukrainian Record Book

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The "Sunflower of Drones" presented by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on March 8, 2024, entered the Ukrainian Book of Records. The sunflower, 33 meters high and 16 meters wide, was formed from 411 drones.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The special flower that we presented on the occasion of International Women's Day entered the Ukrainian record book. The sunflower, 33 meters high and 16 meters wide, was formed from 411 drones," the statement said.

It is noted that the drones made of this flower will be handed over to the Defenders.

Three civilians sustained explosive injuries during morning shelling in

The "birds" can carry from 1.2 to 3 kilograms of explosives. The drones will help to destroy enemy positions and equipment.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Marathon of recitation of Taras Shevchenko's works, held in the village of Borodyanka, Kyiv region, entered the Book of Records of Ukraine as the longest of such events.