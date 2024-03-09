Russians Shell Number Of Settlements In Donetsk Region, One Killed And One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled a number of settlements in the Donetsk region with artillery during the day, killing one person and injuring four others.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

It has been established that on the morning of March 9, the invaders attacked the village of Ocheretyne, Pokrovsk district. An enemy shell exploded near the house of a 63-year-old man who was in the yard. The citizen received a shrapnel wound.

Later, the enemy struck the town of Chasiv Yar in the Bakhmut district - a 46-year-old man died of multiple shrapnel wounds.

At about 3:30 p.m., the Russian army shelled the village of Yelizavetivka in the Marinka city community. A 68-year-old woman sustained a shrapnel wound to the chest as a result of the hostile shelling. The victim was taken to the hospital.

At the same time, the invaders attacked the village of Arkhanhelske of the Ocheretyne village community - a 57-year-old man was injured.

At 5:20 p.m., Russians fired on the town of Ukrainsk of the Selydivka community. They allegedly used a multiple rocket launcher system. A 29-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital with a mine-blast injury and an open fracture of the tibia.

As a result of Russian shelling, high-rise buildings and private households in the region were damaged.

Law enforcement officers initiated criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 438(1) and (2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

As reported, a teenager was killed and another young man was injured in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of enemy shelling.