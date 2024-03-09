Kuwait Football Museum Opens At Youm Al-Bahhar Village

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Heritage Society opened on Saturday the museum of Kuwait football history at Youm Al-Bahhar Village under auspices and in presence of Minister of Information and Culture Abdul-Rahman Al-Mutairi.

The exhibits include relics, photos and documents belonging to national football stars of the golden age that are strongly reminiscent of their achievements on the local, regional and continental levels.

The museum falls in the framework of the Heritage Society's effort, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Sport and the Ministry of Information and Culture, to immortalize the iconic players who formed the history of sports in tab









