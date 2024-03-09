Israeli Forces Target UNIFIL, Lebanese Army

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, March 9 (KUNA) -- A joint patrol from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Lebanese army was attacked by the Israeli occupation forces on Saturday.

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said that a vehicle of the patrol belonging to the Lebanese army was hit by small weapons from the south of the Blue Line in Aita al-Shaab but the attack resulted in no casualties.

The Lebanese resistance said its fighters targeted with missiles some sites in the occupied Shebaa Farms, National News Agency reported.

Israel's warplanes carried out two air raids on a house in Majdal Zoun village, causing no casualties, it said. The occupation forces also targeted some houses and in other parts.

Since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, southern borders of Lebanon have been witnessing military confrontations between the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese resistance. (end)

